Tokyo Disney Resort Making Partial Changes to Disney Look Appearance Guidelines

Tokyo Disneyland Park and Tokyo DisneySea Park will make partial changes to the Disney Look appearance guidelines effective April 1, 2023, to support an inclusive working environment in which all feel welcome.

In April 2022, Oriental Land Group set forth its "Vision for 2030" to continuously create "Happiness," a value that the Group provides in order to be a positive contributor to society and achieve long-term sustainable growth.

Oriental Land Group has defined "employee happiness" as one of the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) pillars for "Vision for 2030" and as one measure to support an inclusive environment in which employees can work comfortably, has decided to make some changes to the Disney Look.

These partial changes to the Disney Look appearance guidelines will eliminate the use of gender-specific descriptions, while at the same time relaxing some of the guidelines.

Regulations regarding hairstyles, makeup, etc., will also be unified under the same guidelines for all cast members, regardless of gender.

Guidelines for hair color and hairstyle will be relaxed to the extent that they meet the general appearance requirements for cast members.

In addition, unisex costuming will be introduced for some costumes in phases. This expansion of unisex costuming means that some costumes will no longer be designated to a specific gender.

The costumes will still complement the theming throughout the resort as well as provide the needed functionality for cast members to perform their duties, and will allow cast members to select costumes of their choice.

These steps are intended to create happiness for many people by realizing "Happiness of Employees" through the improvement of "Ease of Work."

Until now, hairstyles, makeup, etc. were described separately by gender. Now, this information will be standardized for all cast members, regardless of gender.