Avengers 60th Anniversary Connecting Cover Created by Celebrated Marvel Artist Alex Ross

This year, Marvel Comics is proud to honor 60 awe-inspiring years of the Avengers and the X-Men. New comic titles, collections, and much more are in store for fans all year long, and starting in August, Alex Ross will grace the celebration with his acclaimed artwork. Marvel shared a look at his new Avengers 60th anniversary connecting cover

For this milestone of two of the comic book industry’s most groundbreaking super hero teams, the incomparable artist has turned out two stunning art pieces that will serve as connecting variant covers on various Avengers and X-Men titles throughout 2023.

There’s no better artist to capture the magnificent spirit of both teams, and Ross’ new covers are destined to become classic images in the years ahead.

The first part of both covers can be collected this August with “Uncanny Avengers #1,” the upcoming title that sees Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and mutantkind protecting the Marvel Universe side by side.

From A-Listers to fan-favorites, Ross’ Avengers 60th anniversary connecting cover spotlights all the iconic characters that have starred in the title’s 60 year history of adventures.

Check it out above and stay tuned on Monday for the reveal of the X-Men 60th anniversary connecting cover.

What they’re saying: