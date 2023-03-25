Former Marvel VFX Chief Victoria Alonso Retains Legal Services of Patty Glaser After Sudden Exit From The Walt Disney Company

Former President, Physical and Postproduction, VFX and Animation Production for Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso, is reportedly lawyering up after her sudden departure from the Walt Disney Company, employing Hollywood attorney Patty Glaser for possible legal action, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Oscar-nominated producer Victoria Alonso is not going quietly after her sudden departure from the Walt Disney Company, retaining the legal services of Patty Glaser.
- The (former) VFX Chief at Marvel is pursuing possible legal action, with the Disney company facing “serious consequences” over her alleged firing, in a statement from Glaser and the Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP Partner, which reads: “The idea that Victoria was fired over a handful of press interviews relating to a personal passion project about human rights and democracy that was nominated for an Oscar and which she got Disney’s blessing to work on is absolutely ridiculous. Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible. Disney and Marvel made a really poor decision that will have serious consequences. There is a lot more to this story and Victoria will be telling it shortly—in one forum or another.”
- Disney responded, telling Deadline, It’s unfortunate that Victoria is sharing a narrative that leaves out several key factors concerning her departure, including an indisputable breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy. We will continue to wish her the best for the future and thank her for her numerous contributions to the studio.”
- The “reprehensible” incident that occurred was not specified, but seemed to have involved a disagreement with a Disney executive, who is not CEO Bob Iger.
- Alonso, who was consistently an outspoken champion of diversity at Disney, previously called out then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek to “take a stand” against Florida’s anti-LGBTQ+ legislation ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. Reportedly, after her remarks at GLAAD last April over Disney’s mishandling of the aforementioned situation, she was told by executives that she could no longer do interviews or media, and was even asked last year by a prominent director to speak out for a Marvel film, but stayed silent.
- It is also reported that Alonso did not seek permission to produce the Academy Award nominated Argentina, 1985, but did see her contract re-drafted out of respect for her years at the company. However, she was reportedly asked not to promote the political drama, which she did.
- Reports also cite how Alonso would take days off to conduct her own personal business affairs (Argentina, 1985), causing Marvel films and TV series in the post-production pipeline major release date delays. VFX expenses at Marvel, formerly under Alonso’s oversight, could have been one of those line items that needs to be reigned in the new Iger era, which is currently seeing numerous cost and job cuts at the Walt Disney Company.
- Alonso’s Memoir, Possibility Is Your Superpower, is due out later this year, from Disney publishing.