Marvel Studios Executive Victoria Alonso Exits Company

Victoria Alonso, longtime executive at Marvel Studios, has reportedly left the company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The report says Alonso’s reason for leaving Marvel Studios is unclear but that she parted ways with the studio on Friday.

This puts an end to Alonso’s 17-year career with the company, which she began as chief of visual effects and post-production in 2006.

Alonso was a co-producer on Iron Man , Iron Man 2, Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger before being upped to an executive producer on The Avengers .

Since then, Alonso has served as an executive producer on all subsequent Marvel Studios projects, including their Disney+

Her most recent title with the studio was president, physical and postproduction, visual effects and animation production.

In addition to her work on Marvel’s various films and series, Alonso was also an ambassador for the studio’s representation in its projects and The Hollywood Reporter has quoted her as saying “as long as I am at Marvel Studios, I will fight for representation.”

Alonso was named one of People en Español magazine’s Most Influential Hispanic Women in 2019 and 2020.