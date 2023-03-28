“Black Panther” Director Ryan Coogler Developing Reboot of “The X-Files”

Ryan Coogler, director of Marvel’s Black Panther films, is reportedly developing a reboot of the beloved sci-fi drama The X-Files, according to TVLine.

The new series is being referred to as a “diverse” reboot, though specific details have not have not been shared at this time.

Chris Carter, creator of the original series, brought up the news of the reboot on the podcast “On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko,” during a segment celebrating the 30th anniversary of the series. “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So he’s got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory.”

20th Television, the studio behind the original series, has declined to comment on the potential reboot.

TVLine also reports that Coogler’s series would not be for Fox.

Coogler, who directed Marvel’s Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , has won a number of awards for his work and has been nominated for several Academy Awards.

