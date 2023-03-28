“Black Panther” Director Ryan Coogler Developing Reboot of “The X-Files”

Ryan Coogler, director of Marvel’s Black Panther films, is reportedly developing a reboot of the beloved sci-fi drama The X-Files, according to TVLine.
- The new series is being referred to as a “diverse” reboot, though specific details have not have not been shared at this time.
- Chris Carter, creator of the original series, brought up the news of the reboot on the podcast “On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko,” during a segment celebrating the 30th anniversary of the series.
- “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So he’s got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory.”
- 20th Television, the studio behind the original series, has declined to comment on the potential reboot.
- TVLine also reports that Coogler’s series would not be for Fox.
- Coogler, who directed Marvel’s Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has won a number of awards for his work and has been nominated for several Academy Awards.
- Some of his other credits include include writing and directing Fruitvale Station and Creed, as well as producing films like the Creed sequels and Judas and the Black Messiah.