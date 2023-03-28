Give Kids The World Village Debuts Relaxation Spa For Parents and Caregivers of Critically Ill Children

Give Kids the World Village is debuting a relaxation spa for Wish parents, adult family members and caregivers. Olivia’s Oasis will have a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, April 12.

Underscoring its commitment to create magical experiences and unforgettable memories for every member of the family, Give Kids The World Village (GKTW) has announced the opening of Olivia’s Oasis – a relaxation spa dedicated exclusively to wish parents, adult family members and caregivers.

The venue marks another milestone in the storied history of the Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with life-changing week-long wish vacations at no cost.

Designed to provide caregivers with a respite from the stress of caring for a critically ill child, Olivia’s Oasis will immerse guests in a tranquil ambience featuring seven unique quiet spaces for relaxation and reflection.

Each space will offer state-of-the-art amenities including SolaJet Dry-Hydrotherapy tables and chairs, providing spa-quality massages at the touch of a button; therapy loungers; aromatherapy utilizing soothing essential oils; chromotherapy: ambient colored lighting to promote a sense of calm; a hydration station; and more.

Olivia’s Oasis will be open seven days a week, 365 days a year, and will be staffed entirely by caring and compassionate volunteers.

As the one-year anniversary of Olivia’s passing approached, destiny brought the Wamplers back to the Village. Unaware of the family’s connection to GKTW, a colleague in the massage industry reached out to see if Angie could help source equipment for a new relaxation spa underway at the Village.

The serendipitous connection inspired Angie to rally a team of massage equipment manufacturers led by SolaJet to make Olivia’s Oasis possible. In addition to funding from a private donor, other supporters include Infinity Massage Chairs; Scrip Companies; Core Products; Benefect; Harmony Salt; Oakworks, Inc.; Himalayan Secrets; Hand & Stone; and Amy Perrault.

Olivia’s Oasis is one of many new projects at GKTW.

The Village recently completely re-imagined its iconic star experience into a highly interactive encounter featuring cutting-edge animation, fully integrated audio in four languages and charming new characters; all of the accessible arcade games have been refreshed in Amberville; and Mayor Clayton’s WonderLab, an immersive STEAM learning center with an emphasis on crafts and technology, will soon open, providing a focal point for creativity and exploration.

