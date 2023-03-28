Marvel Releases Schedule for C2E2

C2E2 (Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo) is just around the corner ans Marvel has released their schedule for the upcoming event.

Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and the Venomverse

11:15 AM – 12:15 PM | Room S404

Join Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski and VENOM editor Devin Lewis, along with David Pepose (EXTREME VENOMVERSE), Sabir Pirzada (CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY), and Zeb Wells (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, DARK WEB), to share what's next for Spidey and the twisted symbiotic family tree of the Marvel Universe!

What calamitous events await Peter Parker in the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN? What lies in store for Venom, Carnage, Red Goblin, Misery, and the rest of the Venomverse as the SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES kicks off? Will Miles Morales stand a chance against Cletus Kasady? For hints to all these questions (along with some startling announcements and reveals!) make sure this panel is on your schedule! Plus, stay until the end for an exclusive giveaway of the CARNAGE (2022) #11 Color-Focus Sketch Variant by Kendrick “Kunkka” Lim.

Breaking into Comics the Marvel Way

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM | Room S402

Join Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, Editor Devin Lewis, and a slew of art storytelling superstars such as David Pepose (SAVAGE AVENGERS) and Sabir Pirzada (CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY) to find out how to get your foot in the door and make your job Marvel!

Want to join the Marvel team? Marvel editors will be available to review portfolios throughout the weekend. Portfolios can be submitted in Room N426AB on Friday, March 31 from 10 am – 5 pm and Saturday, April 1 from 10 am- 5 pm.

Review sessions for these submissions will take place the following day(s). Portfolio review schedule will be posted in Room N426AB on the mornings of Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Please visit this location to confirm your scheduled review time and location for the reviews.

C2E2 2023 will be held from March 31 – April 2 at the McCormick Place in Chicago. We will be in attendance for the event so be sure ot follow along for all the news from C2E2.