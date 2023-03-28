New Character Posters from “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” Season 3 Featuring Jedi Kelleran Beq and Paz Vizsla

On the official Twitter account for Star Wars: The Mandalorian you can see two new character posters from the third season of the Disney+ show.

These posters feature Jedi Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best) and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher and Jon Favreau).

You can see Chapter 20: The Foundling streaming now on Disney+.

Cast for Chapter 20: The Foundling: