New Character Posters from “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” Season 3 Featuring Jedi Kelleran Beq and Paz Vizsla

On the official Twitter account for Star Wars: The Mandalorian you can see two new character posters from the third season of the Disney+ show.

What’s Happening:

  • See two new character posters from the third season of the Disney+ show Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

  • These posters feature Jedi Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best) and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher and Jon Favreau).
  • You can see Chapter 20: The Foundling streaming now on Disney+.

Cast for Chapter 20: The Foundling:

  • Pedro Pascal- The Mandalorian
  • Katee Sackhoff- Bo-Katan Kryze
  • Emily Swallow- The Armorer
  • Ahmed Best- Kelleran Beq
  • Brendan Wayne- The Mandalorian
  • Lateef Crowder- The Mandalorian
  • Wesley Kimmel- Ragnar
  • Jason Chu- Mandalorian Judge
  • Tait Fletcher- Paz Vizsla
  • Temuera Morrison- Clone Troopers
  • Juan Javier Cardenas- Senate Guard Captain