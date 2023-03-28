New Character Posters from “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” Season 3 Featuring Jedi Kelleran Beq and Paz Vizsla

On the official Twitter account for Star Wars: The Mandalorian you can see two new character posters from the third season of the Disney+ show.
What’s Happening:
- See two new character posters from the third season of the Disney+ show Star Wars: The Mandalorian.
- These posters feature Jedi Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best) and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher and Jon Favreau).
- You can see Chapter 20: The Foundling streaming now on Disney+.
Cast for Chapter 20: The Foundling:
- Pedro Pascal- The Mandalorian
- Katee Sackhoff- Bo-Katan Kryze
- Emily Swallow- The Armorer
- Ahmed Best- Kelleran Beq
- Brendan Wayne- The Mandalorian
- Lateef Crowder- The Mandalorian
- Wesley Kimmel- Ragnar
- Jason Chu- Mandalorian Judge
- Tait Fletcher- Paz Vizsla
- Temuera Morrison- Clone Troopers
- Juan Javier Cardenas- Senate Guard Captain