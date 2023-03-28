New “Up” Short “Carl’s Date” to Play in Theaters with “Elemental” on June 16th

Pixar’s Elemental will include the new animated short Carl’s Date when it premieres in theaters on June 16th.
- Pixar just announced that Elemental will revive the tradition of having an animated short play before their new films, the first time this has happened since Incredibles 2 in 2018, which featured the Oscar-winning short Bao.
- Carl’s Date is part of the Up-inspired Dug Days series that premiered on Disney+. The short was originally announced to stream this past Valentine’s Day, but was pushed back so it could receive a bigger release with Elemental.
- The short is written and directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bob Peterson, who also voices Dug.
- Ed Asner recorded all of Carl Fredricksen’s dialogue in the short before he passed away in 2021.
- Carl’s Date finds Carl reluctantly agreeing to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly with no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog.
- See Carl’s Date on the big screen beginning June 16th in front of Pixar’s Elemental.