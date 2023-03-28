New Featurette Celebrates 80s Themes of “Prom Pact”

It’s getting closer to Prom Season, er, Prom Pact season, with the new featurette celebrating the new feature film and its 80s themes.

What’s Happening:

The new Disney+ Prom Pact, is almost here, and to celebrate, a new featurette has been released celebrating not only the 80’s theme of the prom, but the 80s influences on the new film.

It's the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben are surrounded by over-the-top '80s-themed Promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors –popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Blake Draper), whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham's tutor, she begins to realize there's more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

Prom Pact stars, Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Mandy Yang, Milo Manheim as Ben Plunkett, Blake Draper as Graham Lansing Monique Green as Latoya Reynolds, Margaret Cho as Ms. Chen, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Alyssa Yang, Arica Himmel as Zenobia, Jason Sakaki as Charles, Chelah Horsdal as Mrs. Lansing, and David S. Jung as Tom Yang.

