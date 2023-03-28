FX Original Docuseries “The Secrets of Hillsong” Set To Debut in May

Premiering May 19th, the FX original docuseries, The Secrets of Hillsong, is based on the groundbreaking reporting on one of the 21st century’s most successful megachurches and features exclusive first interviews with former pastors after their explosive removal from the church.

What’s Happening:

a four-episode investigative documentary series that explores one of the 21st century's most successful megachurches and features the first interviews with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz, will premiere Friday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. The premiere will include the first two episodes with the final two episodes airing May 26. All episodes will stream the next day on Hulu Disney+

is a four-part documentary series based on the explosive original reporting on the megachurch’s scandals by Vanity Fair journalists Alex French and Dan Adler. Directed by Stacey Lee, features the first interviews with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz since their public ouster from the church, which for years counted musicians, actors, athletes and other celebrities among its flock. The Secrets of Hillsong also features poignant conversations with many of the congregants navigating the still-unfolding global reckoning as the church faces a rash of fresh revelations. Interviews include former congregants as well as others connected to the Hillsong story: Tiff Perez, Ashley Jones and Mary Jones, Josh Canfield, Janice Lagata, Geoff Bullock, David Shoebridge, David Cowdrey, Tanya Levin and many others. With fresh reporting and analysis from journalists, historians and policymakers, The Secrets of Hillsong goes beyond the sensational headlines and behind the velvet rope to examine the church's long pattern of covering up misconduct to protect itself.

What They’re Saying:

"With the depth and clarity of this project owed to the excellent reporting of , and the perspectives of those speaking out for the very first time, we have been committed to telling a well-rounded and definitive story of Hillsong. Because of these voices, along with unprecedented access to Carl and Laura Lentz, The Secrets of Hillsong offers new insights into how decades of scandal and corruption went unchecked within the church, and more importantly, what it meant for the community left in their rubble." Agnes Chu, president of Condé Nast Entertainment: "Uncovering stories that contend with power and the people who hold it is core to Vanity Fair's mission. Thanks to stellar reporting by Alex French and Dan Adler, and the courage of those who stepped forward to share their experiences, we know that power–and its systemic abuse over people seeking faith and community–is central to the Hillsong collapse. I'm grateful to our partners at Scout Productions, and to FX for helping us bring this eye-opening story to light."