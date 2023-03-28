The new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental has been released. You can see this movie in theaters starting June 16.

Check out a brand-new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental , an all-new original feature film that transports moviegoers to an extraordinary place called Element City, where a host of elements live and work.

The trailer showcases each element of air, earth, water and fire and what sets them apart according to Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who's always stayed close to home in Firetown.

In Elemental, which opens in theaters on June 16, she finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar’s filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience.

Element City is inspired by big cities around the globe and embraces theorized contributions from each elemental community from giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium.

