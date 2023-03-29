ABC Audio's true crime podcast, Truth and Lies: The Boston Strangler presents a special episode with Oscar nominee Keira Knightley and Emmy nominee Carrie Coon. This is available now on all major listening platforms.

What’s Happening:

Truth and Lies: The Boston Strangler , ABC Audio’s true-crime companion podcast to the 20th Century Studios’ film Boston Strangler , released a special episode today with the film’s co-stars, Oscar nominee Keira Knightley and Emmy nominee Carrie Coon.

ABC Audio’s true-crime companion podcast to the 20th Century Studios’ film , released a special episode today with the film’s co-stars, Oscar nominee Keira Knightley and Emmy nominee Carrie Coon. Brad Mielke, host of ABC’s award-winning daily news podcast Start Here , speaks with Knightley and Coon about what drew them to the roles of real-life reporters Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole, respectively, and why the story continues to captivate the public decades later.

, speaks with Knightley and Coon about what drew them to the roles of real-life reporters Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole, respectively, and why the story continues to captivate the public decades later. The episode also features a broader conversation on violence against women and the pursuit of work-life balance for working mothers.

Episode Highlights:

Knightley on violence against women: “It’s quite an interesting narrative when you can’t blame the victim because, actually, the responsibility goes on male violence. And what is that? And why aren’t we talking about male violence? Because when we talk about ‘violence against women,’ we miss [that it’s] male violence against women. And I find that interesting.”

Coon and Knightley on work-life balance for women and mothers:

Coon: “We are these women … women are watching [this movie] and realizing that the work-life balance struggle has always existed, has never been solved, and in fact has been compounded, I think, recently by some factors … So many women left the workforce during the pandemic because it was actually not possible to do what they’re talking about in that conversation: to find that balance.”

Knightley: “It’s been a terrible thing to put on women, that idea [that you can have everything], because you can’t; you can do everything at different times, but you cannot do everything at the same time. There was an interesting word that quite a few women have used when they’ve seen this film, and they’ve said, ‘cathartic.’ I thought that was such an interesting word given this film. But I think it’s exactly that because it’s showing these two women struggling with trying to have everything and failing to have everything… It’s all a balance, and there’s loss involved.”