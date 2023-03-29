Marvel Shares Schedule for MegaCon Orlando

Marvel is set to return to Orlando for MegaCon 2023 and they have released their full schedule for this weekend’s convention.

From Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2, Marvel will show guests how to break into comics the Marvel way, conduct portfolio reviews, offer a glimpse of what's to come during the “Fall of X,” spotlight special guests like Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy, and Joshua Cassara, and so much more.

Saturday, April 1

Breaking into Comics the Marvel Way

11:00 AM | Room S320AB

Are you a writer or artist? Ever dream of working for Marvel? Do you find yourself thinking, "I could do that…if I knew how!" Well, here's your chance! Join Senior Editor Jordan D. White, Talent Scout Rickey Purdin, and sequential art storytelling superstars including Joshua Cassara (X-FORCE, X-MEN) and Ryan Stegman (KING IN BLACK, VENOM) to find out the answers on how to get your foot in the door and make your job Marvel!

Marvel Comics: Fall of X

3:00 PM | Room S320AB

This summer, prepare for the Fall! Join Senior Editor Jordan D. White along with Gerry Duggan (X-MEN), Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, X-FORCE) and Joshua Cassara (X-FORCE, X-MEN) as they take you into the weird and wondrous world of Krakoa! Mutantkind has experienced unparalleled growth and prosperity since the founding of their new nation – but can it last? Join this panel to learn what new challenges await the X-Men, X-Force, and the rest of the strangest heroes of all! Plus, stay until the end for an exclusive giveaway of the WOLVERINE (2020) #31 Color-Focus Sketch Variant by Leinil Francis Yu.

Sunday, April 2

Marvel Draw! LIVE!

1:00 PM | Room S320AB

Brian Crosby (Director, Marvel Themed Entertainment Development and Host of Marvel DRAW!) walks aspiring artists of all levels step-by-step through drawing the Invincible Iron Man in celebration of the Avengers' 60th Anniversary! Sharpen those pencils and come learn from one of Marvel’s own how you can bring your drawings to life!