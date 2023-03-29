Preview of Star Wars Celebration 2023 Merchandise

Star Wars Celebration is a four day event taking place this year from April 7–10 in London. Merchandise designs have been released for this incredible event that is coming up soon.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Celebration is a four day event that is filled with announcements, exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, cosplay, and other things that are all Star Wars related.
- Recently, they released some of the official Star Wars Celebration merchandise that will be available.
More Star Wars Celebration Information- Lightspeed Lane Reservations:
- Bypass lines in less than 12 parsecs by making a Lightspeed Lane shopping reservation at the Official Show Store and Funko booth.
- New for 2023, Lightspeed Lane shopping reservations must be made prior to your arrival at Star Wars Celebration.
- Reservations will not be available during the event for the Show Store or Funko booth, so please read all of the information below carefully and plan ahead.
- Reservations are limited to one per person.
- For example, if you purchased a Saturday and Sunday badge, you may make a reservation for a Saturday shopping window or a Sunday shopping window, but not both.
- You cannot reserve more than one shopping window at a time. If you purchased two tickets in your order, each person must participate in the process and secure their reservations individually. Group reservations are not available.
- On Wednesday, March 29, Funko booth reservations will open at 4:00 PM BST. Click the “Make a Reservation” button below at that time to access our new reservation system.