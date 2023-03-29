“Prom Pact” Stars Visit Disney California Adventure

The stars of Prom Pact, the upcoming Disney Channel and Disney+ original feature, visited Disney California Adventure ahead of the premiere of the film.

Stars Peyton Elizabeth, Milo Manheim and Black Draper had some fun at Disney California Adventure before the release of their new film.

The three stars took in the sights at Cars Land and Pixar Pier and had some fun on the Incredicoaster.

Check out all their fun in the tweet below:

About Prom Pact:

It's the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben are surrounded by over-the-top '80s-themed Promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors –popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Blake Draper), whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham's tutor, she begins to realize there's more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

Prom Pact is set to debut on Disney Channel

The Cast:

Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Mandy Yang

Milo Manheim as Ben Plunkett

Blake Draper as Graham Lansing

Monique Green as Latoya Reynolds

Margaret Cho as Ms. Chen

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Alyssa Yang

Arica Himmel as Zenobia

Jason Sakaki as Charles

Chelah Horsdal as Mrs. Lansing

David S. Jung as Tom Yang

