According to The Hollywood Reporter, N’Neka Garland passed away Monday at the age of 49.
What’s Happening:
- The Emmy-winning producer on General Hospital, N’Neka Garland, died this past Monday at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank at the age of 49.
- Garland served as the coordinating producer on General Hospital since 2018 and then as producer since 2021.
- Born on April 11, 1973, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Garland attended Somerville High School. In 1995, she graduated from Hampton University in Virginia with a degree in mass media.
- Her career in soaps began in New York as an assistant to veteran producer Jill Farren Phelps at ABC’s One Life to Live. Later, she followed her boss to Los Angeles in 2001 and joined the team at General Hospital.
- She worked her way up to production coordinator on the show in 2015 and was then named associate producer.
What They’re Saying:
- “Nneka Garland you were a shining star — your smile lit up the room and your laughter brought so much joy — you had the gift of making everyone feel like THEY were your favorite,” Laura Wright, who portrays Carly Corinthos on General Hospital, wrote on Instagram. “I feel so so lucky to have known you. I will miss sitting on your couch, telling stories — calling you weekly trying to get my schedule early and seeing your name pop up on my phone because I always knew we were gonna have a fun conversation and giggle.
- “You truly cared about everyone. You asked about everyone — I’ve never met a person with a bigger heart and a smile to match. My heart is really really sad tonight. And those who knew Nneka — they understand.”
- In a statement, General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini said Garland was “universally adored by everyone” on the soap “and brought out the best in all of us.”
- “N’Neka’s tireless efforts during Emmy season, the pandemic’s pressures and the day-to-day challenges of our shooting schedule never rattled or upset her,” he continued. “She’d just shrug and say, ‘We’ll make it work, babe.’ And she did, always.
- “Her absence will leave a hole in our lives — one that can only be filled by reflecting on all the wonderful memories that we’ve shared with her. My aunt used to say, ‘You can tell when someone you love is great by the happiness they create when you’re together.’ N’Neka created that happiness every minute of every day.”