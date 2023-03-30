According to The Hollywood Reporter, N’Neka Garland passed away Monday at the age of 49.

What’s Happening:

The Emmy-winning producer on General Hospital

Garland served as the coordinating producer on General Hospital since 2018 and then as producer since 2021.

since 2018 and then as producer since 2021. Born on April 11, 1973, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Garland attended Somerville High School. In 1995, she graduated from Hampton University in Virginia with a degree in mass media.

Her career in soaps began in New York as an assistant to veteran producer Jill Farren Phelps at ABC One Life to Live . Later, she followed her boss to Los Angeles in 2001 and joined the team at General Hospital .

. Later, she followed her boss to Los Angeles in 2001 and joined the team at . She worked her way up to production coordinator on the show in 2015 and was then named associate producer.

What They’re Saying: