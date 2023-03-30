Thanks to a rather rainy season in Southern California, Knott’s Berry Farm has decided to extend the popular Boysenberry Festival by an additional three weekends!

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm is extending the Boysenberry Festival for three additional weekends.

Guests can enjoy the unique boysenberry-inspired food and wine festival daily, now through April 16th.

The added event dates are every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on April 21-23, April 28-30 and May 5-7.

Additionally, guests will be able to celebrate National Boysenberry Day on April 3rd.

National Boysenberry Day:

On Monday, April 3rd, Knott’s Berry Farm is celebrating National Boysenberry Day to commemorate its historical roots and the little berry that started it all, the boysenberry.

In 1932, Walter and Cordelia Knott put their stamp on the berry world by being the first to harvest the boysenberry successfully.

The Knott family then began selling boysenberry jams, jellies, and preserves, and the popularity of their products later led to the birth of Knott’s Berry Farm.

Today, all the boysenberries in the world can trace their roots back to Knott’s.

To show love to the berry that placed our park on the map, Knotts invites guests to dress their “berry best” with formal, purple-themed outfits for National Boysenberry Day.

During the event, guests are encouraged to dress in bowties, gloves, suits or pin-up skirts. Guests entering the park will receive a commemorative National Boysenberry Day button to mark the occasion.

At 3:00 p.m. on the Calico Mine Stage, guests dressed in their berry best will have the opportunity to participate in the Berry Style Stroll to show off their festive outfits and be a part of the special group photo to honor this national holiday.

For more from this year’s Knott’s Boysenberry Festival, check out Mike’s photos and videos from the event.