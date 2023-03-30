Thanks to a rather rainy season in Southern California, Knott’s Berry Farm has decided to extend the popular Boysenberry Festival by an additional three weekends!
What’s Happening:
- Knott’s Berry Farm is extending the Boysenberry Festival for three additional weekends.
- Guests can enjoy the unique boysenberry-inspired food and wine festival daily, now through April 16th.
- The added event dates are every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on April 21-23, April 28-30 and May 5-7.
- Additionally, guests will be able to celebrate National Boysenberry Day on April 3rd.
National Boysenberry Day:
- On Monday, April 3rd, Knott’s Berry Farm is celebrating National Boysenberry Day to commemorate its historical roots and the little berry that started it all, the boysenberry.
- In 1932, Walter and Cordelia Knott put their stamp on the berry world by being the first to harvest the boysenberry successfully.
- The Knott family then began selling boysenberry jams, jellies, and preserves, and the popularity of their products later led to the birth of Knott’s Berry Farm.
- Today, all the boysenberries in the world can trace their roots back to Knott’s.
- To show love to the berry that placed our park on the map, Knotts invites guests to dress their “berry best” with formal, purple-themed outfits for National Boysenberry Day.
- During the event, guests are encouraged to dress in bowties, gloves, suits or pin-up skirts. Guests entering the park will receive a commemorative National Boysenberry Day button to mark the occasion.
- At 3:00 p.m. on the Calico Mine Stage, guests dressed in their berry best will have the opportunity to participate in the Berry Style Stroll to show off their festive outfits and be a part of the special group photo to honor this national holiday.
