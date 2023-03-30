New Merchandise Collections Coming Soon Inspired by “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures”

Lucasfilm is inviting fans to discover the galaxy far, far away from the perspective of younglings with their upcoming series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Naturally this means a collection of toys and apparel are on the way too and the first new products have been revealed!

What’s Happening:

The galaxy is a wonderful place, especially for younglings, and this spring fans will follow a new cast of characters in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

Of course a new Star Wars series means new merchandise collections and Lucasfilm is showcasing the fun assortment of toys, plush and shirts that will be debuting this summer.

Earlier today, Gizmodo shared the exclusive reveal Young Jedi Adventures collection and fans of all ages will love this lineup.

collection and fans of all ages will love this lineup. shopDisney, LEGO, Hasbro and Mattel are bringing the galaxy to young fans with exciting products like the Jedi Pilot Vehicle sets, Pop-Up Lightsaber Duels, a Tenoo Jedi Temple building set from LEGO and more.

collections will be available soon and are a great way to get kids involved in the fascinating worlds of Jedi, Sith, droids, and bounty hunters. Check back soon for links to the individual products.

shopDisney and Disney Resorts

Youth T-shirts

Nubs Backpack

Nubs Plush

LEGO

LEGO Star Wars Tenoo Jedi Temple – Coming June 1st

Hasbro

Jedi Pilot Kai Brightstar Vehicle Set – $27.99

Jedi Pilot Nubs Vehicle Set – $27.99

Kai Brightstar and Taborr Pop-Up Lightsaber Duel 2-Pack – $14.99

Lys Solay and Training Droid Pop-Up Lightsaber Duel 2-Pack – $14.99

Mattel

Young Jedi Adventures Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay and Nubs Plush – $12.99 each

More Young Jedi Fun:

In addition to exploring the world of young Jedis with these brightly colored toys, fans can get to know the characters through a collection of animated shorts that just debuted on YouTube!

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premieres on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4, 2023 aka Star Wars Day!