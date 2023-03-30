Disney+ released on their YouTube page the teaser trailer for SUGA: Road To D-DAY which will be coming soon to Disney+.

Check out the new trailer just released by Disney+ for SUGA: Road To D-DAY .

About SUGA:

Min Yoon-gi, known professionally by his stage names Suga and Agust D, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer.

Under Big Hit Music, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013.