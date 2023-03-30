This Spring Shanghai Disney Resort Brings New and Iconic Offerings

Shanghai Disney Resort is bringing new and iconic offerings this spring season and beyond.

What’s Happening:

Spring is in full bloom at Shanghai Disney Resort! In celebration of this vivid season, Zhu Jiejing and Wang Jiajun, renowned dance artist duo and Shanghai Dance Theatre Chief Dancers with Honor and Glory, treated guests to an elegant dance display in front of the park’s Storytellers Statue during their surprise appearance on the Grand Marshal before today’s Mickey’s Storybook Express.

Together with Disney dancers, the performance brought guests a rare and exclusive moment that conjured the magic of spring.

With spring well under way, the resort is set to provide exciting celebrations and offerings in the coming months, featuring the return of traditional character greetings and more quintessential Disney experiences.

The Disney Inspiration Run, with the Spring Family Run as a warm-up, and the reopening of Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Spring Family Run to lead Disney Inspiration Run’s return to resort:

Throughout spring, a host of colorful experiences and activities await guests.

In May, Shanghai Disney Resort will present the 2023 Spring Family Run, a warm-up event for the Disney Inspiration Run, taking place on the approximately two-kilometer running trail encircling Wishing Star Park.

The event is particularly well suited for families with children aged between 5 and 12, who will be able to enjoy nature during the run.

As part of the revival of iconic Disney experiences across the resort, the Disney Inspiration Run will return to Shanghai Disney Resort in autumn, bringing with it unique fun for guests of different ages.

Participants will have the choice of running paths and distances while they enjoy the resort’s spectacular landscape and entertainment as well as interact with a host of Disney characters.

More details will be announced at a later date through the resort’s official channels.

Re-enchantment with re-opening of Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique:

This spring will also see the return of another guest favorite as the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique reopens inside the Enchanted Storybook Castle.

An iconic experience for guests across Disney parks worldwide, the boutique salon offers young guests the opportunity to experience a royal makeover complete with dresses, costumes, and accessories, as well as a photoshoot to capture the magical moment. Aspiring Princesses and Knights are sure to create magical memories to cherish forever.

Plentiful of fun-filled character experiences with each visit throughout the season:

Throughout spring, guests will keep finding reasons to come back to Shanghai Disney Resort as the resort introduces uniquely themed offerings each month.

As part of the resort’s world-class live entertainment, the return of traditional character greetings help guests form strong emotional bonds and deep connections with their favorite Disney friends through a close-up photo, handshake, or a warm hug.

In response to the overwhelmingly positive response from guests and fans, character autographs will also return later this year.

Guests are welcome to experience and re-experience this beloved Disney tradition, with an up-close-and-personal greeting.

Red Panda Mei, who has quickly captured hearts since her global debut in early March, cannot wait to join the lineup of character greeting experiences during a new Disney and Pixar offering in June.

Guests will have the opportunity to hug, shake hands with, and take up-close photos with the cute and fluffy friend only at Shanghai Disney Resort.

In addition to character interactions, more experiences inspired by beloved Disney characters will be available for guests throughout spring.

Guests can look forward to munching on a completely new line of grab-and-go items inspired by Winnie the Pooh and his friends at Merlin’s Magic Recipe in Fantasyland in April.

A wonderful adventure in the Hundred Acre Wood deserves adorable souvenirs and tasty treats including pancakes, sandwiches, and even buns in the shape of Tigger’s tail!

Plus, all-new merchandise from the Winnie the Pooh Soft Ice Cream Collection will be available for guests to bring the cuteness of Winnie the Pooh and his friends home this spring.

Spring also sees the birthday of a few beloved characters, and on April 2, guests can help celebrate Chip ‘n’ Dale’s birthday.

Throughout the month, there will be a series of themed events and offerings in honor of the toothsome twosome.

Along with the birthday party festivities, Chip ‘n’ Dale will be appearing in Adventure Isle to dance in the Boogie-Woogie Revue with their good friend Clarice, who is returning to join in the fun.

Guests will also be able to celebrate the mischievous duo with adorable new Chip ‘n’ Dale Birthday Collection and Chip ‘n’ Dale Honey Bee Collection merchandise and food and beverage specials.

Throughout May, guests can immerse themselves in all things Marvel

Mickey and his friends will be dressed in outfits inspired by their favorite Marvel Super Heroes as they put on a special Marvel Stage Show at the Pepsi E-stage in Tomorrowland.

The Avengers Deployment Vehicle will also be making an appearance with select Marvel Super Heroes riding in the back of the state-of-the-art vehicle, during the pre-parade for Mickey’s Storybook Express and during the special Avengers Special Mission show.

On top of all this, Marvel fans will be able to enjoy Marvel-themed dining experiences throughout Tomorrowland and purchase Marvel merchandise.

Being a super hero is hungry work, and Stargazer Grill will satiate hero-sized appetites with newly launched items including truffle burgers and truffle fries, alongside an array of popular Marvel-themed signature dishes and desserts.

Come June, a new Disney and Pixar celebration will arrive in the park to welcome guests.

A whole host of amazing Pixar characters will be popping up for guests to meet, including the loveable Sulley, Lotso, Joy, Sadness, Red Panda Mei, and more.

June also sees another famous birthday as Donald Duck celebrates his on June 9. Throughout the whole month of June, guests can look forward to Donald-themed activities in the park and in Disneytown, where they will find the Giant Donald Duck and the latest menu delights at Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights restaurant.

Participate in Educational Earth Month this April: