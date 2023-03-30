Universal Orlando Resort Launches All New Florida Resident Ticket Offer

Universal Orlando Resort is offering Florida residents a "Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket" now through September 29, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort invites Florida residents and locals to visit the ultimate road trip destination this spring and summer with its all-new “Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” offer – allowing guests to enjoy three days of theme park thrills for the price of one.

Starting today, guests can take advantage of this incredible offer for travel on non-consecutive days through September 29, 2023 – giving them the ability to experience a full range of emotions in exhilarating rides and attractions across Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure throughout the road trip season.

Whether guests plan three separate visits to the parks or a multi-day vacation, there’s so much to see and do at Universal Orlando, and with this offer, Florida residents get to explore the hold-on-tight thrills and unparalleled entertainment that can only be found at the award-winning theme park destination.

The “Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” offer is available from $164.00 – $209.00 plus tax and can be used on non-consecutive days.

Pricing is determined based on the first date selected for visit, and prices and availability vary by day.

For more information about the “Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” offer and to purchase, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com