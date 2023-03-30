Universal Orlando Resort Launches All New Florida Resident Ticket Offer

Universal Orlando Resort is offering Florida residents a "Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket" now through September 29, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resort invites Florida residents and locals to visit the ultimate road trip destination this spring and summer with its all-new “Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” offer – allowing guests to enjoy three days of theme park thrills for the price of one.
- Starting today, guests can take advantage of this incredible offer for travel on non-consecutive days through September 29, 2023 – giving them the ability to experience a full range of emotions in exhilarating rides and attractions across Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure throughout the road trip season.
- Whether guests plan three separate visits to the parks or a multi-day vacation, there’s so much to see and do at Universal Orlando, and with this offer, Florida residents get to explore the hold-on-tight thrills and unparalleled entertainment that can only be found at the award-winning theme park destination.
- The “Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” offer is available from $164.00 – $209.00 plus tax and can be used on non-consecutive days.
- Pricing is determined based on the first date selected for visit, and prices and availability vary by day.
- For more information about the “Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” offer and to purchase, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.
