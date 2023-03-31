New Trailer Released For Upcoming “Carnage Reigns” From Marvel Comics

Cletus Kasady’s brutal hunt for Miles Morales begins in a new trailer released for the upcoming CARNAGE REIGNS, due out this May.

This May, Miles Morales swings into his darkest battle yet in CARNAGE REIGNS ! Original Carnage host Cletus Kasady is back and more powerful and bloodthirsty than ever before! And he has a score to settle with Miles—and with all of New York City!

! Original Carnage host Cletus Kasady is back and more powerful and bloodthirsty than ever before! And he has a score to settle with Miles—and with all of New York City! Part of the overarching SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES, an entire season of symbiote insanity, the two iconic characters will go head-to-head this thrilling crossover between their respective ongoing titles as well as the new symbiote series starring Normie Osborn, RED GOBLIN.

Crafted by Carnage writer Alex Paknadel and Miles Morales: Spider-Man writer Cody Ziglar and featuring art by Julius Ohta, Jan Bazaldua, Federico Vicentini and Francesco Manna, the seven-part epic kicks off with a giant-sized one-shot, CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA #1.

Fans can get their first look at what promises to be one of Mile Morales’ most intense stories in the new trailer above, featuring never-before-seen artwork. The trailer shows some of the brutality Miles will have to confront in this visceral showdown with the most terrifying villain in the Marvel

Check out a complete crossover checklist and all the CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA #1 covers, including Taurin Clarke’s connecting variant that will be on the first three parts. See how far Carnage is willing to go to satisfy his hunger, and if Miles can step up to stop him when CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA #1 arrives on May 3!

