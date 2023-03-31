Emma Frost Steals the Cover of “Invincible Iron Man #6”

With “Fall of X” rapidly approaching to upend Krakoa as we know it and Feilong – one of mutantkind’s most ruthless foes – in control of Stark Unlimited, it’s time for Iron Man and Emma Frost to forge a new alliance. Frost, not being known to step out of the spotlight, takes over the cover of the upcoming “Invincible Iron Man #6″ and Marvel shared a look.

In this week’s “Invincible Iron Man #4″ by Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri, Tony approached Emma and proposed a team-up that could save them both.

Fans can look forward to Emma playing a major role in the series moving forward and to celebrate this, acclaimed artist Rose Besch has drawn a stunning new variant cover for “Invincible Iron Man #6.”

The issue will reveal a never-before-seen encounter between Tony and Emma that will impact their relationship in a surprising way.

This stunning portrait of the White Queen will also be available as a virgin variant cover.

Check it out now and be sure to check with your local comic shop regarding availability.