Three New Cast Members Round Out the Cast of Andrew Stanton’s “In The Blink of an Eye”

Jorge Vargas, Tanaya Beatty and Skywalker Hughes have joined the cast of In the Blink of an Eye, a sci-fi drama for Searchlight Pictures, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Vargas ( Snowpiercer ), Beatty ( Yellowstone ) and Skywalker Hughes ( Joe Pickett ) are rounding out the cast of In the Blink of an Eye , which is being directed by Finding Nemo and WALL-E director Andrew Stanton.

Written by Colby Day, the project seeks to explore no less than the entire history of the world and tackle the nature of life, love, hope and connection, doing so by focusing on three intersecting storylines.

In the Blink of an Eye will be inspired by films such as Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey , Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar , and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia .

and Netflix’s amongst his credits, is producing. Day will also act as an executive producer. Senior VP of production Taylor Friedman and creative executive Apolline Berty are overseeing for Searchlight, reporting to heads of production and development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.

The film will be released on Hulu

What They’re Saying:

Director Andrew Stanton: “From the first read I knew Colby Day’s script was special, and it has only become more rarified of a project as our team has formed. What a privilege to have such an ideal cast and crew realize this beautiful story.”

“From the first read I knew Colby Day’s script was special, and it has only become more rarified of a project as our team has formed. What a privilege to have such an ideal cast and crew realize this beautiful story.” Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum: “Andrew is a visionary artist whose unique gifts as a storyteller shine in this beautiful film. We are so proud to be collaborating with him and this extraordinary cast and crew.”