Sesame Place to Kick Off Elmo’s Eggstravaganza and Elmo’s Springtacular Events

Spring has sprung at Sesame Place San Diego with the all new Elmo’s Eggstravaganza and other springtime fun for the first time ever in California’s newest theme park.

What’s Happening:

Sesame Place San Diego, the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show Sesame Street , will launch two ALL-NEW springtime events in April and May. Elmo’s Eggstravaganza, running daily from April 1 to April 9, will celebrate Easter and include scavenger hunts, special storytimes, and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and everyone’s favorite furry friends dressed in their Easter best. During Elmo’s Springtacular, taking place on select dates from April 15 to May 21, guests can enjoy chalk art, a nature-themed scavenger hunt, and a special spring storytime. The park’s water attractions are also now open for the Spring and Summer seasons and are ready for guests to enjoy splashy family fun.

Sesame Place San Diego will be celebrating Easter with a variety of exciting springtime activities for all families to enjoy! The event will run daily from April 1 to April 9 and offerings include: Easter Bunny Photo Opportunities – For the first time at Sesame Place, guests can meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny during a special photo experience. Golden Egg Hunt – One golden egg will be hidden somewhere in the park each day of Elmo's Eggstravaganza. The guest who finds it can turn it in at Sesame Souvenirs and win an exclusive prize. Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt – What would Easter be without an Easter egg hunt? Guests can go on a fun-filled hunt to find all the eggs hidden around the park. Free activity sheets can be picked up and turned in at Sesame Souvenirs for a special prize. Furry Friends Bunny Hop Dance Party and Games – An egg-cellent way to burn off some energy… jump, bounce, and hop along with your Sesame Street friends at the ALL-NEW Furry Friends Bunny Hop Dance Party. Plus, participate in special games and races! Easter Storytime – Children of all ages can gather and enjoy a special Storytime at Abby's Garden featuring The Great Easter Race. It's an "egg-straordinary" spring tale featuring Elmo, Cookie Monster, and more! Special Meet & Greets – Every Sesame Place event brings new, unique photo opportunities for guests! Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and more will greet guests and take photos in their special Easter attire during the event.



Spring will bloom at Sesame Place San Diego as the park celebrates nature, art, and all that makes springtime special during Elmo’s Springtacular. This ALL-NEW event takes place on select dates from April 15 to May 21 and offerings include: Craft and Planting Stations – The park will host a variety of springtime crafts that will help encourage creativity and a love of nature. Spring Scavenger Hunt – Guests can go on a fun-filled search to find all the spring surprises hidden around the park. Free activity sheets can be picked up and turned in at Sesame Souvenirs for a special prize. Chalk Art – Guests can have fun expressing their creativity by decorating the sidewalks of Sesame Place with complimentary chalk. Spring Storytime – Children can learn about what makes springtime special during an all-new Storytime at Abby’s Garden featuring Elmo Can…Taste! Touch! Smell! See! Hear! This toddler favorite will accompany Elmo as he smells freshly cut grass, sees himself in the mirror, touches squishy finger paint, tastes a sardine-and-jelly sandwich, listens to lovely music, and much more. Special Meet & Greets – There’s nothing like seeing furry friends dressed up for a special celebration! Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and more will greet guests and take photos in their bright springtime attire during the event.

Sesame Place’s exciting water attractions are now open for the Spring and Summer seasons. The park’s water attractions offer something for the whole family – toddlers and small children will love splashing around in Elmo’s Silly Sand Slides, while older children will enjoy the thrill of Cookie’s Monster Mixer and Oscar’s Rotten Rafts. The ALL-NEW Count’s Splash Castle will open this summer with double the splashes and fun and over 100 water elements for children to enjoy! In addition, Sesame Place is adding an ALL-NEW Sunny Day Café where guests can join their favorite furry friends for a dining adventure the whole family will love! Throughout the year, there will be special event opportunities and dine activities every season, including Dine with Elmo & Friends.