Spinoff of “Snowfall” Featuring Gail Bean Reportedly In Development at FX

According to Deadline, a spinoff of Snowfall is reportedly in development at FX, potentially starring Gail Bean as fan-favorite Snowfall character, Wanda.
What’s Happening:
- The spinoff is a continuation of the original story set in 1990s Los Angeles as South Central transitions out of the crack era into the gangster rap business, with areas heavily infested by gangs led by the Bloods and Crips.
- Wanda would serve as the connective tissue between the original show and the offshoot, which is expected to introduce other main characters.
- It is as yet unknown if any other characters from the original could also appear in the new show.
- Malcolm Spellman will serve as executive producer and writer of the pilot. Returning executive producers include Dave Andron (co-creator of the original and showrunner of Snowfall), Trevor Engelson through Underground, Michael London through Groundswell, and Tommy Schlamme through Shoe Money, alongside his executive Julie DeJoie.
- Also expected to get credit are the original series’ co-creators John Singleton (posthumously) and Eric Amadio, as well as its producer Evan Silverberg.
- The currently airing sixth season of Snowfall will be the show’s last, with the final episode airing on April 19th.