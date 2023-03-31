Marvel Comics Introduces Spider-Boy In Next Week’s “Spider-Man #7”

Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos’ are inviting readers to meet Spider-Boy in next week’s Spider-Man #7, unveiling a spectacular new hero.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this month, Marvel Comics teased a stunning character debut in Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s SPIDER-MAN #7, and now it’s time to unveil this spectacular new hero!
- Introducing SPIDER-BOY! Catch him next week in SPIDER-MAN #7, the thrilling conclusion to “The End of the Spider-Verse” story arc. Spider-Man’s long-lost sidekick will then appear in future issue of SPIDER-MAN, and his outrageous origin will be told this June in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 in a story by Slott and the character’s co-creator, Humberto Ramos!
- Over time, Marvel fans have met a host of new heroes from throughout the Spider-Verse! Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Punk, and so many more have weaved their way into the Marvel Universe and into fan’s hearts. But none of have been anything like SPIDER-BOY. Not originating from the multiverse at all, Spider-Boy’s been here all along and starred in some of the greatest stories in Spider-Man history! Hasn’t he?
- Check out Ramos’ newly revealed spoiler variant cover above and don’t miss Spider-Boy’s leap into the Marvel mythos in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7 on April 5!
What They’re Saying:
- Dan Slott: “I can't wait for people to meet Spider-Boy, and the unique role he's going to play in both Spider-Man's world and the Marvel Universe. I grew up reading Spider-Man comics. He's my favorite character in all of fiction. All I ever wanted to do was tell stories with THIS cast, and it's been the coolest thing ever to co-create some of the characters who populate it. And this kid, this Spider-Boy, is THE one I'm most psyched about! On the art side, two absolute SPIDER-LEGENDS are bringing Spider-Boy to life. My longtime collaborator, Humberto Ramos and the amazing Mark Bagley. The all-new, all-different Spider-Boy of the 616: He's got strange new spider-powers, secret ties to dark corners of Spider-Man lore, and a story that's all his own… that is right about to begin!”