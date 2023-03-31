Marvel Comics Introduces Spider-Boy In Next Week’s “Spider-Man #7”

Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos’ are inviting readers to meet Spider-Boy in next week’s Spider-Man #7, unveiling a spectacular new hero.

Introducing SPIDER-BOY! Catch him next week in SPIDER-MAN #7, the thrilling conclusion to “The End of the Spider-Verse” story arc. Spider-Man’s long-lost sidekick will then appear in future issue of SPIDER-MAN, and his outrageous origin will be told this June in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 in a story by Slott and the character’s co-creator, Humberto Ramos!

Over time, Marvel fans have met a host of new heroes from throughout the Spider-Verse! Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Punk, and so many more have weaved their way into the Marvel Universe and into fan’s hearts. But none of have been anything like SPIDER-BOY. Not originating from the multiverse at all, Spider-Boy’s been here all along and starred in some of the greatest stories in Spider-Man history! Hasn’t he?

Check out Ramos’ newly revealed spoiler variant cover above and don’t miss Spider-Boy’s leap into the Marvel mythos in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7 on April 5!

