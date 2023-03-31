TikTok Enlisted Former Disney Communications Chief Zenia Mucha as Advisor for Congressional Hearing

Former top Disney spokesperson, Zenia Mucha, was part of the team that coached TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew for his congressional hearing earlier this month, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Alongside Mucha, TikTok also tapped former Obama advisers David Plouffe and Jim Messina to prep Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, for more than a month before Chew’s March 23 appearance before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
- Variety reached out to TikTok and Mucha for comment, but received no response.
- Mucha, after nearly 20 years as head of communications for Disney, stepped down at the end of 2021 alongside Bob Iger’s original exit from Disney.
- Of course, Iger returned to Disney as CEO last November, replacing former CEO Bob Chapek.
- TikTok CEO Chew appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee to answer questions about China’s influence over TikTok and the communist regime’s ability to track user data via the app, as well as TikTok’s efforts to curb misinformation and harmful content.