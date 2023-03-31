Disney Cast Members Continue To Help Make Wishes Come True For Make-A-Wish

Disney Cast Members are continuing to help make more wishes come true for Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida, with the work taking on a special, personal, meaning for some cast members.

What’s Happening:

Some Cast Members now get to spread that same happiness and positivity they experienced during their own wish trips – Madyson Townsend, a wish alum and Disney cast member, also remembers the profound impact of the wish trip she and her brother got to experience together. They were both born with immune deficiencies, and they visited Walt Disney World in 2000 on his wish trip. She tells the story: “My brother Blake chose to go to Walt Disney World so that we could ride Buzz Lightyear together. It was the only vacation Blake and I had together because he passed away a few years later. I don’t have a lot of solid memories with him, but I remember that trip – not necessarily what rides we rode or what shows we saw, but I remember the cast we interacted with and the special moments we shared. The thought of creating the same joy that was given to Blake and I is what led me to becoming a cast member.”

Abron Kelly knows this impact firsthand and has always cherished giving back to other wish recipients, both at Walt Disney World resort and across the community, saying “I’m so grateful for the cast members that help support Make-A-Wish. You have no idea unless you’ve been in the shoes of a sick child or family member how much the magic you create for them means. I know from personal experience how a wish can provide an escape – a chance to just be a kid and not even think about what illness you have. It’s such a wonderful experience, and I still think about my wish trip to this day.”

What They’re Saying:

Billy Dempsey, a cast member and Walk for Wishes project lead: “As Disney cast members, we make magic every day, and it means the world to me that we’re able to do that for wish kids who come to our parks through events like this. The money we raised together means more kids are going to have wonderful and exciting experiences that they have never had before, and that’s really special.”