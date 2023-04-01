“Rosie’s Rules” Exclusive Clip Showcases Rosie Getting Ready For Her Virtual Breakfast

PBS Kids has shared an exclusive clip with us showcasing a moment from an upcoming episode of Rosie’s Rules, where Rosie participates in a virtual breakfast.
What’s Happening:
- Check out this exclusive clip from the PBS Kids show, Rosie’s Rules, titled “Time Trouble.” While Jun is visiting Shanghai, she and Rosie plan a virtual breakfast. But when it’s daytime for Rosie, it’s nighttime for Jun.
The episode features a strong focus on social studies, geography, and globes. When it is daytime on one side of the world, it is nighttime on the other side. Rosie uses a globe to find out that when the sun shines on one side of the world, it means that it’s dark on the other side. When you’re on different sides of the globe, it could be daytime on one side, nighttime on the other side, or sometimes it’s just a few hours of time that’s different.
- From a globetrotting – and geography learning-rich! – pirate adventure to a hunt for a lost family recipe for Chiles en Nogada to help celebrate Mexican Independence Day, the newest episodes of Rosie’s Rules showcase some of the multicultural elements that make the series a standout. As young viewers come along on fun adventures with Rosie Fuentes, an inquisitive 5-year-old Mexican American girl just starting to learn about the amazing world beyond the walls of her family home, they learn all about Rosie’s own multicultural identity and other cultures around the world.
- Produced by 9 Story Media Group and its award-winning studio, Brown Bag Films (which is also the studio behind Fred Rogers Productions’ Alma's Way), Rosie’s Rules helps teach kids concrete social studies lessons about how a community works, helping them develop their awareness of themselves as individuals and as part of a broader society.
- You can catch this episode on PBS Kids, and the free PBS Kids App.