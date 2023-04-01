“Rosie’s Rules” Exclusive Clip Showcases Rosie Getting Ready For Her Virtual Breakfast

PBS Kids has shared an exclusive clip with us showcasing a moment from an upcoming episode of Rosie’s Rules, where Rosie participates in a virtual breakfast.

What’s Happening:

Check out this exclusive clip from the PBS Kids show, Rosie’s Rules, titled “Time Trouble.” While Jun is visiting Shanghai, she and Rosie plan a virtual breakfast. But when it’s daytime for Rosie, it’s nighttime for Jun.

The episode features a strong focus on social studies, geography, and globes. When it is daytime on one side of the world, it is nighttime on the other side. Rosie uses a globe to find out that when the sun shines on one side of the world, it means that it’s dark on the other side. When you’re on different sides of the globe, it could be daytime on one side, nighttime on the other side, or sometimes it’s just a few hours of time that’s different.