“Fall of X” Covers and Details Revealed at MegaCon Orlando

At yesterday’s Marvel Comics: "Fall of X" Panel at MegaCon Orlando, fans got fresh insights into the X-Men’s upcoming new era, "Fall of X!" Senior Editor Jordan D. White was joined by a trio of acclaimed X-Men talent—writers Gerry Duggan and Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara—to chat about some of the new series, stories, and shakeups in this exciting era.

Since 2019’s revolutionary “House of X” and “Powers of X” series, mutantkind has experienced unparalleled growth and prosperity on the island nation Krakoa – but can it really last forever?

It all begins in July’s shocking “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1″ one-shot where danger, conspiracy, and sacrifice threatens to shatter everything mutantkind accomplished on Krakoa.

Showcased at the panel was the brand-new "Fall of X" teaser image by Bryan Hitch, seen above.

The haunting image is accompanied by a list of "Fall of X" tie-in titles, some of which have yet to be announced.

Below are additional upcoming titles and issues revealed at the panel:

Announced last month at Marvel Unlimited’s X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event, the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala and the tragic circumstances of "Fall of X" calls for the return of the Avengers’ Unity Squad in a new run of “Uncanny Avengers” written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Javier Garrón!

The new lineup will include Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke, and Penance. This powerhouse new team must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is — and stop his army of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war.

Fans can check out the team on the newly revealed main cover of this highly-anticipated series!

Duggan will also continue to write “X-Men” throughout "Fall of X". Following the Hellfire Gala, the title will see a cast shakeup with new additions such as the winner of this year’s X-Men fan vote and Kate Pryde.

She’s been known as Kitty, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen and Captain Kate. Now, as the X-Men finds their way through their darkest hour… Shadowkat emerges!

Harkening back to the character’s ninja training, see the characters radical transformation in a new design sheet by visionary artist Peach Momoko.

Benjamin Percy’s run on “X-Force” has been delivering pulse-pounding action and thought-provoking drama since the Dawn of X, and now the stakes are higher than ever.

Daniel Acuña joins as cover artist for this bold new era, and his X-Force #43″ piece unveils new team leader Colossus on the frontlines with the squad…but where he leads them you will never expect.

Percy’s astounding work on “Wolverine” will also be kicked into high gear as the dire circumstances of "Fall of X" send Logan on the run and into a collision course with " Ghost Rider

Alongside acclaimed artist Geoff Shaw, Percy will bring both his “Wolverine” and "Ghost Rider" runs together in a four-part epic: "Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance!” A demonic serial killer is murdering innocent mutants. But what is it about this deadly new villain that forces our two heroes to team up? And what buried secret does he share with Wolverine and "Ghost Rider"’s never-before-seen very first meeting in the past?

The crossover