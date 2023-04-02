“GMA3” Guest List: Deepak Chopra, Rob Lowe and More to Appear Week of April 3rd

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 3rd-7th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 3rd-7th:

  • Monday, April 3
    • Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh (New transgender legislation)
    • Deepak Chopra (Living in the Light)
    • Kemberley Washington (Forbes Advisor tax analyst)
    • Rob Lowe (Unstable)
  • Tuesday, April 4
    • Tracey Baptiste (Mermaid and Pirate)
    • Devin Dwyer reports on the future of meat
    • Ivy Odom (Southern Living lifestyle editor)
    • Performance by Blessing Offor
  • Wednesday, April 5
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, April 6
    • Utah State Sen. Michael McKell (Social media restrictions)
    • Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter on musical (Some Like It Hot)
    • Afrobeats artist Asake with Phil Lipof (ABC News)
    • Men’s Health editor-in-chief Richard Dorment
    • Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
  • Friday, April 7
    • Father Edward Beck (Roman Catholic priest, author and playwright)
    • Mélanie Berliet (The Spruce editor-in-chief)
    • Christian Slater and Demián Bichir (Chupa)

