GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 3rd-7th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 3rd-7th:

Monday, April 3 Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh (New transgender legislation) Deepak Chopra ( Living in the Light ) Kemberley Washington (Forbes Advisor tax analyst) Rob Lowe ( Unstable )

Tuesday, April 4 Tracey Baptiste ( Mermaid and Pirate ) Devin Dwyer reports on the future of meat Ivy Odom (Southern Living lifestyle editor) Performance by Blessing Offor

Wednesday, April 5 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 6 Utah State Sen. Michael McKell (Social media restrictions) Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter on musical ( Some Like It Hot ) Afrobeats artist Asake with Phil Lipof (ABC News) Men’s Health editor-in-chief Richard Dorment Robin Thede ( A Black Lady Sketch Show )

Friday, April 7 Father Edward Beck (Roman Catholic priest, author and playwright) Mélanie Berliet (The Spruce editor-in-chief) Christian Slater and Demián Bichir ( Chupa )



