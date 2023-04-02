GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 3rd-7th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 3rd-7th:
- Monday, April 3
- Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh (New transgender legislation)
- Deepak Chopra (Living in the Light)
- Kemberley Washington (Forbes Advisor tax analyst)
- Rob Lowe (Unstable)
- Tuesday, April 4
- Tracey Baptiste (Mermaid and Pirate)
- Devin Dwyer reports on the future of meat
- Ivy Odom (Southern Living lifestyle editor)
- Performance by Blessing Offor
- Wednesday, April 5
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 6
- Utah State Sen. Michael McKell (Social media restrictions)
- Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter on musical (Some Like It Hot)
- Afrobeats artist Asake with Phil Lipof (ABC News)
- Men’s Health editor-in-chief Richard Dorment
- Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
- Friday, April 7
- Father Edward Beck (Roman Catholic priest, author and playwright)
- Mélanie Berliet (The Spruce editor-in-chief)
- Christian Slater and Demián Bichir (Chupa)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by the ABC News Team with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.