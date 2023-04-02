This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 23rd-7th:

Monday, April 3 Teyana Taylor ( A Thousand and One ) Harry Shum Jr. ( Grey’s Anatomy ) Josh Williford aka the “Rapping Chef” Exclusive performance by Bailey Spinn (Debut of her first single)

Tuesday, April 4 Daytime exclusive performance by KEM ( Share My Life ) Jane Krakowski ( Schmigadoon! ) Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, April 5 – Based on a True Story Tatyana Ali and Ni’cola Mitchell ( Giving Hope: The Ni’cola Mitchell Story ) Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe ( On a Wing and a Prayer )

Thursday, April 6 Tituss Burgess ( Schmigadoon! ) Stephanie Mills ( Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story )

Friday, April 7 – Popular and Positive Chlöe Bailey ( Praise This ) La Verne Ford Wimberly ( My Sunday Best: Pearls of Wisdom, Wit, Grace, and Style ) Miroslav Volf, Matthew Croasmun and Ryan Mcannally-Linz ( Life Worth Living: A Guide To What Matters Most )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.