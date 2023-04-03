Carson Teva Gets His Own Character Poster After Recent “The Mandalorian” Appearance

The official Star Wars Twitter account has continued their weekly tradition of releasing a character poster in conjunction with each episode of the ongoing third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

This week, it’s Carson Teva who gets his own poster after his appearance in “Chapter 21: The Pirate.”

Played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, this was Teva’s third appearance in the series.

The character previously appears in Chapters 10 and 12, both of which were part of the second season of the series.

He appears to be stepping into a bigger role in this most recent episode, as he attempts to get the New Republic to come to the aid of Nevarro as it is being attacked by pirates.

