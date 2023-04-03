Central Florida Community Arts Presents “Once Upon A Dream: 100 Years Of Musical Magic”

Whether it be their personal connection to working with Disney or love for the company itself, each choir member brings something special to the stage to contribute to a feeling of nostalgia and childlike wonder in the Central Florida Community Arts production, Once Upon A Dream: 100 Years of Musical Magic.

What’s Happening:

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) announces its production of Once Upon A Dream: 100 Years of Musical Magic.

Featuring 300 members, this immersive extravaganza will be a musical revue of Disney animated and live-action films from the last century. This concert experience will highlight music from the early animated days of the 1920s to the animated renaissance of the 1990s, the recent smash hits of the last 20 years, and even a celebration of live entertainment from Disney parks and destinations. This performance is one of CFCArts’ many Disney-themed events this year, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

Featuring theatrical lighting, projections, and other enchanting effects, this immersive concert will wrap the audience in nostalgia and awe, reigniting the magic of Disney they first experienced as children.

Once Upon a Dream combines several programs into one spectacular performance. The iconic music that holds such personal memories inspired many members to take part in the celebration. With a number of choir and staff members being past or present Disney cast members, the Once Upon a Drea m performers and crew are deeply connected to telling these timeless stories. Once Upon a Dream also includes actors that will share stories throughout the evening, emphasizing the generational impact of Disney and how there is no time limit to experiencing the magic. This show will be a celebration of a century’s worth of memories passed down through families and loved ones.

For example, CFC Arts Vice President Justin Muchoney worked at Disney, starting off as a spokesperson for the parks during "The Year of a Million Dreams" and worked for 12 years in a variety of roles prior to joining CFCArts full-time. Director of Production Juan Torres, CFCArts Community Choir director and founding member Brandon Fender, and several other production team members currently work in leadership and production roles within entertainment at Walt Disney World

CFCArts invites audiences to share in this magical experience on May 4-5 at 7:30 PM at Northland Church. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CFCArts.com/Dream

