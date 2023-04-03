“Guardians of the Galaxy” Marathon Coming to IMAX Theaters

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is just about ready to land in theaters and what better way to celebrate than with a marathon of the whole trilogy? Soon, you’ll be able to do just that in select IMAX theaters across the country.

Twitter account announced the upcoming marathons, which will come to IMAX theaters on May 3rd. Tickets are now available for the marathon now and you can get yours here

The tweet also revealed the concert-style poster seen above.

On May 3, for one night only, experience all the Guardians films in @IMAX including an exclusive early screening of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by James Gunn. Get tickets now: https://t.co/yt8bW3173a #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/em4q2N88hU — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) April 3, 2023

