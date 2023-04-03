“Guardians of the Galaxy” Marathon Coming to IMAX Theaters

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is just about ready to land in theaters and what better way to celebrate than with a marathon of the whole trilogy? Soon, you’ll be able to do just that in select IMAX theaters across the country.
- The official Guardians of the Galaxy Twitter account announced the upcoming marathons, which will come to IMAX theaters on May 3rd.
- Tickets are now available for the marathon now and you can get yours here.
- The tweet also revealed the concert-style poster seen above.
About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3:
- In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars:
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
- Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
- Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
- Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- As with the Holiday Special, music for Volume 3 will be composed by John Murphy.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5th, 2023.