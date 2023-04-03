All Tickets for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” at the El Capitan Theatre Now On Sale, Including Marathon and Fan Events

The El Capitan Theatre is offering a three-movie marathon and two fan event screenings for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, hosted by Nerdist. Additionally, tickets for regular screenings of the film at the El Capitan Theatre are also now available.

What’s Happening:

The marathon will start at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tickets are $75 and include a snap back bat, mini poster, collectible tin with unlimited popcorn, event credential, snack and two beverages.

Guests attending this event will be among the first to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 .

The fan event screenings will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4th and Friday, May 5th each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket. Each fan event screening costs $50. Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive one assorted Funko Pop, mini poster, collectible tin with popcorn, event credential and a beverage with their ticket. Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive a Milky Fizz beverage sipper, collectible tin with popcorn, event credential and a beverage with their ticket. Moviegoers should bring their best moves for out-of-this-world tunes played by the theatre's DJ live May 4th through 7th. Fans are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite Marvel characters throughout the movie's run.

Daily showtimes for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from May 6th through May 21st are: 11:30 a.m. 3:15 p.m. (in 3D) 7:00 p.m. 10:55 p.m.

Guests are invited to arrive early to view a display of costumes from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

. Tickets are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com Fandango Tickets for showtimes Monday through Thursday are $19 for adults and $15 for children and seniors. Tickets for showtimes Friday through Sunday are $24 for adults and $20 for children and seniors.

Sensory Inclusive Screenings are available May 10th at 7:00 p.m. and May 20th at 11:30 a.m.

Open Caption screenings are available May 14th at 11:30 a.m. and May 17th at 7:00 p.m.

Spanish Dubbed screenings are available May 13th at 11:30 a.m. and May 16th at 7:00 p.m.

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: