James Gunn Shares Soundtrack for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

The Guardians of the Galaxy films have been known for having some of the most fun soundtracks in the MCU and the upcoming third entry will be no different. Writer and director James Gunn has shared the tracklist for the soundtrack to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Gunn shared the image above, which features the complete tracklist for the soundtrack of the upcoming film.

The soundtrack includes musicians like Radiohead, Alice Cooper, the Beastie Boys, Bruce Springsteen and many more.

The soundtrack is now available on Spotify Apple Music

The #GotGVol3 soundtrack is now live. Listen to the music before seeing the film in theaters on May 5. #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 https://t.co/mQcySprLbx pic.twitter.com/ojvjDG8Y9A — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 3, 2023

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: