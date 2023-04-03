Photos – New LEGO Duplo Cinderella’s Castle Set, More New Disney100 Merchandise Available at Magic Kingdom

During a trip to Magic Kingdom today (for the return of Happily Ever After, which we’ll have more of later), we spotted some new Disney100 merchandise in the Emporium Shop.

The new merchandise comes from the new Disney100 Unified Characters collection, which can also be found on shopDisney

Disney100 Unified Characters T-Shirt

You'll have a large circle of friends with you wherever you go wearing this tee featuring stylized renditions of favorites from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

Disney100 Unified Characters Woven Shirt for Men

A wonderful world of of stylized Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters are printed allover this woven camp shirt with full button front, chest pocket and collar–all in celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary.

Disney100 Unified Characters Lunch Box

They'll love meal times in the company of some of their favorites from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars with this lunch tote. Created as part of the Disney100 celebration, the bag's allover print features stylized screen art renditions of such characters as Stitch, Chewbacca, Snow White

Disney100 Unified Characters Sleep Pants for Adults

If you ever have trouble nodding off, then instead of counting sheep, you can count the colorful collection of characters on these sleep pants. Stylized screen art renditions of favorites from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars are united on these soft flannel cotton pajama bottoms created as part of the Disney100 celebration.

Disney100 Unified Characters Backpack

You'll love traveling around in the company of some of your favorites from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars when carrying this backpack. Created as part of the Disney100 celebration, the bag's allover print features stylized renditions of such characters as Mickey, Stitch, Chewbacca, Snow White, Elsa and Spider-Man.

Disney100 Unified Characters Pullover Hoodie for Women

You'll have a large circle of friends with you wherever you go wearing this pullover hoodie featuring stylized embroidered renditions of favorites from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. Elsa, Snow White, Iron Man and Chewbacca are among the 17 characters circling the Disney100 logo on the front of this soft fleece cropped top that's sure to become a warm favorite.

Order it now for $64.99.

More from the Disney100 Unified Characters Collection

We even spotted a few items that are not currently available on shopDisney, including: Onesie Bento Box Decorative Pillow Throw Blanket



And finally, this new LEGO DUPLO “Magical Castle” set is also available both in the store and on shopDisney.

LEGO DUPLO 3 In 1 Magical Castle 10998 – Disney100

Little ones can join Mickey and his friends on a tour through a Disney castle that glitters with magical stars when they assemble this LEGO DUPLO set. They'll discover all the enchanted elements within, like the kitchen where they can bake a celebration cake, then find the magic mirror or the spell book hiding inside the enchanted tree. Created as part of the Disney100 celebrations, the castle can be built three different ways, ensuring the fun never stops.

