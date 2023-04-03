Ways You Can Celebrate Earth Month at the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort has showcased some of the ways you can celebrate Earth Month during the month of April.

What’s Happening:

Help reduce your food waste by participating in the Disneyland food scraps program. At Galactic Grill and Hungry Bear in Disneyland Park or Pym Test Kitchen in Disney California Adventure

Across the Resort, you can use the mixed recycling bins to throw away plastic, paper or glass waste. Confused about how to sort your waste? Ask a Cast Member for help.

Save plastic by reusing your water bottle. Find refill stations at select locations in both parks.

Earth Month at the Food & Wine Festival:

There are lots of ways to celebrate Earth Month as you dine at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, happening now through April 25th: At select locations, you can purchase a set of reusable bamboo utensils to take home – a memento of your visit that will help you reduce your waste both inside and outside the Disneyland Resort! This year, Paradise Garden Grill is featuring a 100% plant-based menu for the Festival. Don't miss this opportunity to try food that's tasty and climate-friendly! Check out a culinary demonstration hosted by Chef Kristen Kish, inspired by her new National Geographic series, Restaurants at the End of the World – now streaming on Disney+ Catch these demos on Saturday, April 22nd or Sunday, April 23rd at 3:30 PM at the Hollywood Backlot Stage.



Earth Month at Disneyland Resort Hotels:

Registered hotel guests can visit the Wedding Garden at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and get an up-close look at beneficial garden insects. You can learn how the Horticulture team uses them to care for the beautiful gardens across the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. Then, decorate a canvas pouch to store your very own set of reusable bamboo cutlery.

This takes place every Thursday from April 6th to 27th, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Downtown Disney Elephant Sculptures:

Starting in April, National Geographic is bringing life-size elephant sculptures to Downtown Disney Secrets of the Elephants

Environmental Art Challenge:

Head over to Stage 17 in Disney California Adventure – located in the patio area in front of the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus

Once you're at the location and decide on your favorites, cast your vote for up to 3 of the projects. Maximum of one vote per Disney account