Catch Calum Scott Performing at Disneyland Paris Pride June 17th

Guests will be able to see Calum Scott perform this year at Disneyland Paris Pride taking place on June 17, 2023.

What’s Happening:

After rising to fame on Britain's Got Talent, British singer-songwriter Calum Scott released his hugely popular debut album Only Human in 2018.

in 2018. Since then, he's touched the lives of his thousands of fans across the world with his music, including the upbeat dance-floor top hit Where Are You Now .

. Catch his performance at this year's event…it's going to be an unforgettable evening.

Celebrate Diversity at Disneyland Paris on June 17, 2023: (according to the Disneyland Paris website)

Friends, family, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies are invited to join in the sparkling and joyful atmosphere at Walt Disney Studios Park from 8pm until 2am, with attractions open all evening, live performances and much more.

Enjoy a Truly Unique Atmosphere:

Celebrate diversity in the most magical place of all!

Let yourself be carried away by the festive atmosphere of this unmissable event where everyone is welcome to gather and share a fabulous and timeless evening in all the colors of the rainbow.

Come one, come all… and be yourself!

Enjoy Colorful Shows and Entertainment:

Ready for a whirlwind of good vibes? Enjoy magical shows and entertainment all evening long.

Disney Colorful Pride Parade:

Sing and dance to your heart's content as Disney Characters dressed in rainbow colors celebrate diversity in their magnificent sparkling vehicles.

Live Performances Will Light Up the Main Stage: