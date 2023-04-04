How Disneyland Paris is Celebrating Earth Month

Disneyland Paris raises awareness all year long about environmental protection to its guests and cast members. As the annual Earth Month celebration returns, it is another opportunity to spotlight the actions taken at Disneyland Paris for the environment.

What’s Happening:

Throughout the year, Disneyland Paris raises awareness about environmental protection among its guests and Cast Members.

The return of the annual Earth Month celebration is yet another opportunity to shine the spotlight on all of the wonderful actions taken by the resort to reduce its environmental footprint and organize awareness-raising activities for guests and Cast Members alike to enjoy.

National Geographic: The Greatest Landscapes:

This photo exhibition – which showcases the awe-inspiring work of National Geographic’s amazing photographers – invites guests to explore the incredible wealth of our planet by bringing them on a journey through different wonders of the world, including rice fields in Bali, great plains in the Western United States and impressive mountain peaks.

Nature Trails at Disney Hotel Cheyenne and Disney Davy Crockett Ranch

This time of year is also the opportunity to (re)discover the Nature Trails at Disney Hotel Cheyenne and Disney Davy Crockett Ranch. On Earth Month, hotel teams take this biodiversity exploration experience to the next level by delivering guided trail tours.

During their stay, guests get to explore our rose garden, vegetable garden, flower-covered meadows, heritage orchard at Disney Hotel Cheyenne and the bee yard and various ecosystems that surround Disney Davy Crockett Ranch – an original way to discover Disneyland Paris from a different angle.

An Educational Experience for Flora Enthusiasts at Disneyland Park:

Guests may find out more about the incredible variety of plants that adorn Disneyland Park by browsing the Disneyland Paris mobile app during their visit.

From the exotic atmosphere of Adventureland to the square trees that are planted around Sleeping Beauty Castle to the “witch trees” at Frontierland and the 2.5 kilometers of cypress hedges that form the whimsical patterns of Alice’s Curious Labyrinth, each land has its very own landscaping style.

Besides, Cast Members from the Horticulture department team up every day to carefully look after this kingdom of nature.

Activities and Workshops for Cast Members: