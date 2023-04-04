LEGOLAND Florida Resort Launches Limited-Time Annual Pass Promotion

Find a gazillion ways to build awesome memories with Annual Passes and vacation savings at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. Starting today for a limited time, families can buy one Gold or Platinum Annual Pass and get the second Pass 50% off its full price. Check out the details of that and other new promotions below.
Buy One Gold or Platinum Annual Pass, Get One 50% off – save up to $149.99
- This Annual Pass deal is available for a limited time. Passes may be purchased online or at the Resort.
- Passes must be paid in full at the time of purchase.
- Gold and Platinum Passes include 12 months of admission, free parking, in-park discounts, access to special events and more.
Buy One Night at a LEGOLAND Resort Hotel, Get One Night 50% OFF! – rates starting as low as $165/night
- Second night 50% off when you book a Resort vacation package at LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel or LEGOLAND Beach Retreat. A two-night minimum stay is required.
- Valid for travel dates from April 13 through June 8.
- This package includes free daily breakfast, separate sleeping areas for kids in every room (complete with a bunk bed) and in-room treasure hunts with a complimentary LEGO souvenir in select hotels.
Current Annual Passholder Exclusives:
- Save up to 50% off Hotel Room Nights – Existing Annual Passholders can save by purchasing spring and summer vacations online.
- Current Annual Passholders, including those on Monthly Pay, can save 25% off their renewal during this promotional window.
- There are a gazillion reasons to buy a LEGOLAND Florida Resort Annual Pass, including 12 months of awesome across the Resort.
- Explore the 150-acre LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park, featuring more than 50 rides, shows and attractions, including the all-new Pirate River Quest. Join the search for Captain Redbeard’s lost treasure aboard this captain-driven boat ride through the historic Cypress Gardens with a LEGO twist that captivates pirates and landlubbers of all ages.
- Splash into fun year-round at LEGOLAND Water Park featuring seasonally heated pools. Soak in the sun along the banks of the LEGO Wave Pool or build a raft with LEGO bricks to float around the 1,000-foot-long lazy river. And don’t forget the water slides.
- LEGOLAND Florida Resort offers the ultimate vacation experience with three onsite, fully themed hotels with restaurants, seasonally heated pools and nightly, kid-friendly entertainment to build more memories!
- Rooms feature separate adult and kid sleeping areas, including bunk beds with an additional trundle and in-room treasure hunts.
- Annual Passholders get access to the Resort’s most popular events of the year.
- Celebrate America’s independence during Red, White and BOOM at the Resort July 2-4, with the biggest 3D LEGO brick-bursting fireworks show of the year.
- Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party returns this September and October for some ghoulishly good, family fun.
- Families can enjoy the most wonderful time of year with Holidays at LEGOLAND select dates in November and December.
- The Gold Annual Pass includes more than 350 awesome days of fun to both LEGOLAND Theme Park and Water Park, plus retail discounts and 12 months of unlimited admission to SEALIFE Aquarium Orlando, Madame Tussauds Orlando, and LEGO Discovery Center – Atlanta.
- Platinum Passholders have the ultimate access and benefits with no blockout days for admission to LEGOLAND Theme Park, Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park and includes access to more than 30 Merlin attractions around the U.S.
- Take advantage of these awesome Annual Pass deals at LEGOLAND.com/PassDeal.