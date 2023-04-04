LEGOLAND Florida Resort Launches Limited-Time Annual Pass Promotion

Find a gazillion ways to build awesome memories with Annual Passes and vacation savings at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. Starting today for a limited time, families can buy one Gold or Platinum Annual Pass and get the second Pass 50% off its full price. Check out the details of that and other new promotions below.

Buy One Gold or Platinum Annual Pass, Get One 50% off – save up to $149.99

This Annual Pass deal is available for a limited time. Passes may be purchased online or at the Resort.

Passes must be paid in full at the time of purchase.

Gold and Platinum Passes include 12 months of admission, free parking, in-park discounts, access to special events and more.

Buy One Night at a LEGOLAND Resort Hotel, Get One Night 50% OFF! – rates starting as low as $165/night

Second night 50% off when you book a Resort vacation package at LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel or LEGOLAND Beach Retreat. A two-night minimum stay is required.

Valid for travel dates from April 13 through June 8.

This package includes free daily breakfast, separate sleeping areas for kids in every room (complete with a bunk bed) and in-room treasure hunts with a complimentary LEGO souvenir in select hotels.

Current Annual Passholder Exclusives:

Save up to 50% off Hotel Room Nights – Existing Annual Passholders can save by purchasing spring and summer vacations online.

Current Annual Passholders, including those on Monthly Pay, can save 25% off their renewal during this promotional window.