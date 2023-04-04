“The Alex Ross Marvel Comics Poster Book” Available for Pre-Order Now

Legendary Marvel Comics artist Alex Ross, creator of “The Alex Ross Marvel Comics Poster Book,” now has a companion volume coming soon and Marvel shared the first look.

From renowned comics artist Alex Ross, the companion volume to The Alex Ross Marvel Comics Poster Book is an all-new poster collection of the greatest villains from Marvel Comics, hitting books stores on September 5th.

From Abomination to Venom, all your favorite Marvel Comics Super Villains are featured in “The Alex Ross Marvel Comics Super Villains Poster Book,” an exclusive collection of painted portraits by Alex Ross—one of the most respected and influential artists working in comics today.

This eagerly anticipated follow-up to The Alex Ross Marvel Comics Poster Book is the first-ever collection of these stunning and dynamic portraits and comes with 37 ready-to-frame, removable art prints as well as an all-new introduction and commentary by Ross, preparatory sketches and ancillary illustrations, and a removable, bonus four-page gatefold of all 37 iconic portraits.

These villainous posters showcase Marvel’s rogues’ gallery as you’ve never seen them before, painted in the award-winning, breathtaking style that has made Ross famous.