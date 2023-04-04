All Episodes of “The Muppets Mayhem” to Premiere May 10th on Disney+

Disney+ has released a teaser for their highly anticipated Original series, The Muppets Mayhem, which will premiere with all episodes on Wednesday, May 10th.

What’s Happening:

The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album. The Muppets Mayhem stars: Lilly Singh ( A Little Late with Lilly Singh ) as Nora Tahj Mowry ( Baby Daddy ) as Moog Saara Chaudry ( The Mysterious Benedict Society Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth Dave Goelz as Zoot Eric Jacobson as Animal Peter Linz as Lips David Rudman as Janice Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper and recurring guest star Anders Holm ( Workaholics ) as JJ

stars:

Based on characters created by Jim Henson, the series is developed and written by executive producers Adam F. Goldberg ( The Goldbergs The Muppets , Muppets Haunted Mansion

, Original music by executive music producer and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry.

The Disney+ Original series from Disney Branded Television is produced by ABC