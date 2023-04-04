All Episodes of “The Muppets Mayhem” to Premiere May 10th on Disney+

Disney+ has released a teaser for their highly anticipated Original series, The Muppets Mayhem, which will premiere with all episodes on Wednesday, May 10th.
What’s Happening:
- The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.
- The Muppets Mayhem stars:
- Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh) as Nora
- Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy) as Moog
- Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as Hannah
- Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth
- Dave Goelz as Zoot
- Eric Jacobson as Animal
- Peter Linz as Lips
- David Rudman as Janice
- Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper
- and recurring guest star Anders Holm (Workaholics) as JJ
- Based on characters created by Jim Henson, the series is developed and written by executive producers Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (The Muppets, Muppets Haunted Mansion) and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes. Michael Bostick, Kris Eber and The Muppets Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter also serve as executive producers.
- Original music by executive music producer and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry.
- The Disney+ Original series from Disney Branded Television is produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio.
