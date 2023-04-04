Trailer Released for National Geographic’s Limited Series “A Small Light”

National Geographic has released the trailer for the upcoming limited series A Small Light, which debuts this May.

What’s Happening:

Today, National Geographic released the trailer from the upcoming eight-part limited series A Small Light .

The powerful series, produced by ABC

On Saturday, May 6 at 8/7c, Freeform

For the full series run, two episodes will debut every Monday at 9/8c on National Geographic, stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu

About A Small Light:

Based on an inspiring true story, Miep Gies (Bel Powley) was young, carefree and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII.

Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband, Jan (Joe Cole), with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex.

Told with a modern sensibility, A Small Light shakes the cobwebs off history and makes Miep’s story feel relevant, forcing audiences to ask themselves what they would have done in Miep’s shoes; and in modern times, asking if they would have the courage to stand up to hatred. Some stood by; Miep stood up.

Cast:

Bel Powley

Liev Schreiber

Amira Casar

Billie Boullet

Ashley Brooke

Andy Nyman

Caroline Catz

Rudi Goodman

Noah Taylor

Eleanor Tomlinson

Sally Messham

Ian McElhinney

Nicholas Burns

Liza Sadovy

Laurie Kynaston

Sebastian Armesto

What They’re Saying:

Carolyn Bernstein, EVP, Scripted and Documentary Films, National Geographic: “When we first heard the remarkable story of Miep Gies we were gripped and deeply moved. We were also convinced that this limited series about an everyday superhero – one that most people around the world have never heard of – needed an unprecedented rollout. We are determined to bring A Small Light to the largest global audience possible and hope this ambitious rollout across multiple networks and streaming platforms allows audiences to fall in love with and be inspired by Miep just as we have.”