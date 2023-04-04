Trailer Released for National Geographic’s Limited Series “A Small Light”

National Geographic has released the trailer for the upcoming limited series A Small Light, which debuts this May.
What’s Happening:
- Today, National Geographic released the trailer from the upcoming eight-part limited series A Small Light.
- The powerful series, produced by ABC Signature and Keshet Studios, will have a multi network launch on Monday, May 1, at 9/8c with a simulcast across National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Lifetime of the first two episodes.
- On Saturday, May 6 at 8/7c, Freeform will encore the premiere episodes.
- For the full series run, two episodes will debut every Monday at 9/8c on National Geographic, stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu, and will be available on the Nat Geo TV and ABC apps.
About A Small Light:
- Based on an inspiring true story, Miep Gies (Bel Powley) was young, carefree and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII.
- Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband, Jan (Joe Cole), with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex.
- Told with a modern sensibility, A Small Light shakes the cobwebs off history and makes Miep’s story feel relevant, forcing audiences to ask themselves what they would have done in Miep’s shoes; and in modern times, asking if they would have the courage to stand up to hatred. Some stood by; Miep stood up.
Cast:
- Bel Powley
- Liev Schreiber
- Amira Casar
- Billie Boullet
- Ashley Brooke
- Andy Nyman
- Caroline Catz
- Rudi Goodman
- Noah Taylor
- Eleanor Tomlinson
- Sally Messham
- Ian McElhinney
- Nicholas Burns
- Liza Sadovy
- Laurie Kynaston
- Sebastian Armesto
What They’re Saying:
- Carolyn Bernstein, EVP, Scripted and Documentary Films, National Geographic: “When we first heard the remarkable story of Miep Gies we were gripped and deeply moved. We were also convinced that this limited series about an everyday superhero – one that most people around the world have never heard of – needed an unprecedented rollout. We are determined to bring A Small Light to the largest global audience possible and hope this ambitious rollout across multiple networks and streaming platforms allows audiences to fall in love with and be inspired by Miep just as we have.”
