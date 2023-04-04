With Star Wars Celebration Quickly Approaching Funko Games Announces “Star Wars Rivals”

Just days before Star Wars Celebration, Funko Games has announced an all new collectible and expandable card game experience. Star Wars Rivals card game will be available starting late spring of this year.

Funko Games today announced the Star Wars Rivals card game, an all-new expandable card game experience featuring endless layers of strategy and fun within every era of the Star Wars galaxy.

Arriving late spring 2023, the award-winning tabletop gaming studio will offer a Premier Set and expansive Character Booster Packs, encouraging fans to join the dark or light side of the Force, build teams and battle for control of locations in the Star Wars galaxy.

Inspired by one of the most iconic franchises in pop culture history, the Star Wars Rivals Game challenges players to choose a side and create a squadron of iconic characters in an attempt to collect the most location cards and win against their opponent.

Each character from across the Star Wars galaxy has three unique action cards featuring exciting abilities, creating endless strategies when combined with other characters during their fight for the galaxy.

The fully expandable game experience also offers fans never-before-seen art stylization in miniature sculpts and card art.

The Premier Set offers fans four character-themed game movers and character cards, an exclusive prism die, 14 action cards, 18 tokens and markers, and 12 location cards, which include four that are exclusive to the set.

For Star Wars fans of all skill levels, the game system features fast-paced gameplay that’s easy to jump into with exciting dice-rolling and card revealing moments.

An extension of the Premier Set, Light Side and Dark Side Character Booster Packs expand game play with each including one character-themed game mover and character card, two location cards, game die, five action cards, 16 tokens and markers.

Also available in late spring 2023, Light and Dark Side Character Booster Packs can be combined for immediate play or added to Premier Sets, as they intensify gameplay and spark an epic showdown featuring characters from every era of the Star Wars galaxy.

Additional details about the highly-anticipated Star Wars Rivals releases include:

Star Wars Rivals – Premier Set

Ages 7+

2 players

MSRP: $19.99 USD

Star Wars Rivals – Character Booster Packs (Sold Separately)

Ages 7+

2 players

MSRP: $4.99 USD each

A limited pre-release sale for all Star Wars Rivals products will begin at Star Wars Celebration, April 7-10, 2023. Star Wars Rivals Premier set will be available starting May 4, 2023, with availability in all U.S. Walmart store locations early June 2023.

The game will be available at retailers everywhere later this year.

