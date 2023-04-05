Hulu Releases Trailer For “AREA21: Live On Planet Earth” Now Streaming

Hulu has debuted the trailer for a new concert special, AREA21: Live on Planet Earth, which is now available to stream on the platform.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has debuted the new trailer for their concert feature, AREA21: Live on Planet Earth , which arrived today on the streaming platform, and is now available to all subscribers.

After gracing planet earth with a streak of releases that ultimately led to their debut album; Greatest Hits Vol. 1, it is time for the first full live performance of AREA21. AREA21 is a Dutch-American electronic dance music duo consisting of Martin Garrix and Maejor.

Creating live renditions of their songs with a full band, including Martin Garrix on guitar, the performance mixes the world of the Aliens M & M, with planet earth while diving into the true story behind AREA21’s journey here. They perform atop a high floating stage fitted with mirrors on the bottom to give viewers an infinity feeling. With the use of only two squares of light, an infinite number of looks have been created.

In addition to the performance film launch, the accompanying live album features renditions of the songs as performed on the show, allowing fans to relive the experience.

Pacing through songs from their debut album such as “La La La,” “Own The Night,” “Lovin’ Every Minute” and “Followers” but also older fan favorites like “Spaceships” and “We Did It,” the 46-minute live performance showcases the songs as never heard before.

Live on Planet Earth takes viewers on a journey through different lightscapes, with storytelling that is enhanced by transitions and animations. The performances, enhanced by an impressive level of production, pushes the creative boundaries of what can be achieved with live performances.

AREA21: Live On Planet Earth is now streaming on Hulu.