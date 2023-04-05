Check out this interview with the stars and creators of Disney's The Crossover, now streaming on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Disney's The Crossover is a series adaptation of the award-winning novel by Kwame Alexander. In this interview, Kwame talks about the long road of bringing the novel to the screen and is joined by fellow showrunners and executive producers Damani Johnson and Kimberly A. Harrison.

is a series adaptation of the award-winning novel by Kwame Alexander. In this interview, Kwame talks about the long road of bringing the novel to the screen and is joined by fellow showrunners and executive producers Damani Johnson and Kimberly A. Harrison. We also speak with the stars of the show, including Jalyn Hall (Josh ‘Filthy’ Bell), Amir O’Neil (Jordan ‘JB’ Bell), Derek Luke (Chuck Bell), Sabrina Revelle (Crystal Bell), Deja Monique Cruz (Maya), Trevor Bush (Vondie), and Skyla I’Lece (Alexis).

About The Crossover:

The Crossover , based on the bestselling novel by Kwame Alexander, follows twin middle school basketball phenoms Jordan "J.B" and Josh "Filthy" Bell as they struggle with growing up, growing apart, and finding themselves – on and off the court.

, based on the bestselling novel by Kwame Alexander, follows twin middle school basketball phenoms Jordan "J.B" and Josh "Filthy" Bell as they struggle with growing up, growing apart, and finding themselves – on and off the court. Filthy is a laser-focused athlete, determined to be the next Lebron James. His brother and best friend, J.B., has always dutifully followed along with the plan.

But when new girl Alexis comes to town and J.B.'s interest in basketball starts to wane, tension starts to brew between the brothers – threatening to break their lifelong bond.

Of course, juggling school, friends, romance, and basketball isn't easy when their mom, the academically gifted Dr. Crystal Bell, is the principal, and their former NBA player dad, Chuck, is the team coach.

They only want what's best for the boys, and Chuck's "basketball rules for life" have guided them since they were young.

But when Chuck's health starts to decline, the family's foundation starts to crumble forcing everyone to step up, be selfless, and find faith in each other.

With help from their wise-cracking and loyal friends Maya and Vondie, plus guidance and wisdom from parents and teachers, Filthy and J.B. learn that in the game of life, basketball might not be everything. but family is always a net tied together.